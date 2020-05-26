Mozambique: Maputo Police Urged to Root Out Corruption

26 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Deputy General commander of the Mozambican police, Timoteo Bernardo, on Monday challenged members of the police force to root out corruption from their ranks.

Speaking in the southern city of Matola at the ceremony where the new Maputo provincial police commander, Inacio Dina, took office, Bernardo said it was also a priority to eradicate kidnapping in the province.

He stressed the importance of respecting professional ethics, and of improving combat readiness, as well as the discipline "which should characterize the day-to-day life of our members, in dealing with the challenges posed in the struggle against organized crime and against the kidnappings".

Bernardo urged police not to make comparisons between Dina and his predecessor, Adelaide Muianga. He did not want the new appointment to create space for the emergence of factions within the Maputo police.

Dina, who is a previous national spokesperson for the police, told AIM that, although he is taking office in the midst of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he intends to comply fully with his new duties.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.