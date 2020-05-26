Mozambique: Maputo Police Urged to Root Out Corruption

Maputo — The Deputy General commander of the Mozambican police, Timoteo Bernardo, on Monday challenged members of the police force to root out corruption from their ranks.

Speaking in the southern city of Matola at the ceremony where the new Maputo provincial police commander, Inacio Dina, took office, Bernardo said it was also a priority to eradicate kidnapping in the province.

He stressed the importance of respecting professional ethics, and of improving combat readiness, as well as the discipline "which should characterize the day-to-day life of our members, in dealing with the challenges posed in the struggle against organized crime and against the kidnappings".

Bernardo urged police not to make comparisons between Dina and his predecessor, Adelaide Muianga. He did not want the new appointment to create space for the emergence of factions within the Maputo police.

Dina, who is a previous national spokesperson for the police, told AIM that, although he is taking office in the midst of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he intends to comply fully with his new duties.