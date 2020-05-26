Mozambique: Agricultural Minister Wants Mass Soya Production

26 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government hopes to persuade cotton farmers to plant soya as well, in order to improve peasant income, reports Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Cited by the paper, Agriculture Minister Celso Correia said that currently Mozambican soya production does not exceed 59,000 tonnes a year, even though there is plenty of fertile land available on which this crop could be grown.

Correia added that Mozambique spends annually about 118 million US dollars on imports of vegetable oil, and these imports could be replaced by large scale domestic production of soya.

Cotton offers average annual income to farmers of about 15,000 meticais (about 217 US dollars) per household involved in planting cotton. If soya is planted alongside cotton, that income could be tripled, claimed Correia.

There is already an organizational structure for cotton production and marketing, and Correia believed the same structure could be used to encourage soya production.

"There needs to be a serious commitment between the peasants and the purchasing companies", he said. "If this activity is done properly, then we can rapidly take out of poverty about a million people, whose income is currently based on cotton".

The deal Correia had in mind would commit the peasants to selling their soya to the companies, and would prevent the appearance of other buyers who would acquire the soya at low prices and resell it illegally in neighbouring countries.

Recent studies show that small scale soya farmers, working less than five hectares of land, have limited access to improved inputs, to agricultural machinery, to technical expertise and to markets. Such problems could be overcome if the purchasing companies can be persuaded to provide the peasant farmers with inputs.

Private companies are averse to setting up new distribution networks and new credit schemes, but Correia was optimistic that the existing structure established for cotton would prove a viable solution for mass production of soya.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.