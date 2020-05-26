Kenya's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,300

26 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bernadine Mutanu

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has reached 1,348, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 62 cases over the past 24 hours, Dr Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary said in a daily coronavirus briefing.

Nairobi, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, led all other counties with 23 new cases, followed by Mombasa with 16, Kwale with eight, Kajiado and Kiambu with six each and Kitui with three.

The total number of recoveries to date is 405, after three more patients were discharged from hospital, he said.

Fatalities still remain 52.

Nationwide, a total of 64,264 tests have been conducted so far, with 2,293 done in the last 24 hours, said Dr Aman.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.