Namibian Dies of COVID-19 in UK

A NAMIBIAN died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced this at the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek yesterday.

The man has been identified as Abiud Vambetja Uazeua, who lives in Nottingham, United Kingdom (UK).

Uazeua died from Covid-19-related symptoms. He is survived by his wife, Consey Uazeua and eight children.

"Mrs Uazeua and her children were with Mr Uazeua at the time of his passing. Having learned of the death of Mr Uazeua, the high commission of Namibia to the UK made contact with the family to confirm the details," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She added that due to the Covid-19 virus, the body cannot be repatriated and funeral arrangements will be made during the course of the week.

She said the man was considered a resident of the UK and has been employed there for years.

"Our high commissioner yesterday was called by a journalist in Namibia and had no information at the time. She investigated and later informed us a Namibian man, who is now a permanent resident of the UK [...] died of Covid-19," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said the man's family did not contact Namibia's high commission in the UK.

"The whole family are residents of the UK; they work there now," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The deputy prime minister said the repatriation of Namibians by Air Namibia was halted due to technical challenges and issues with the funding of flight tickets.

She said, Namibians in Europe who are ready to come home, provided they are able to finance their own tickets, should make their way to Frankfurt, in Germany.

She said an aircraft is due to return to Namibia next week.

Meanwhile, Namibia has reported five new Covid-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the country's total cases to 21.

The most recent case is that of a truck driver (47) who had allegedly entered the Walvis Bay community from quarantine prior to receiving his result.

The trucker arrived in Namibia on 8 May from South Africa and was self-quarantined at the depot of his employer, FP du Toit Transport.

He reportedly did not receive clear instructions on the rules of quarantine and entered the community with a colleague, breaching quarantine regulations.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday said the two were apprehended by the police, taken to a government quarantine facility and have consequently been fired by their employer for contravening quarantine regulations.

The minister said contact tracing is underway.

The four other recent cases also involve people who arrived in the country from South Africa, and were tested in quarantine.

- [email protected]