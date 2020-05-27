Nigeria Records 276 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Deaths

27 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria, on Tuesday, reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the new tally of confirmed cases in the country to 8, 344, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced.

Nigeria recorded one of its highest daily death figures since the beginning of the outbreak as 16 people were reported to have died from the virus on Tuesday, bringing the death figure to 249.

The agency in a late night tweet on Tuesday said the new cases were reported from 15 states. These states are Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Oyo, Kano, Delta, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia and Bauchi.

Lagos state remains epicentre of COVID-19 in the country and it also reported the highest daily figure from the virus on Tuesday.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported on Tuesday ( 276) compared to the number reported on Monday (229).

The figures of confirmed cases in the country has been fluctuating in the past few weeks.

The 276 new cases are reported from 15 states: Lagos - 161, Rivers - 36, Edo - 27, Kaduna - 19, Nasarawa -10, Oyo - 6, Kano - 4, Delta - 3, Ebonyi - 3, Gombe - 2, Ogun - 1, Ondo -1, Borno - 1, Abia -1 and Bauchi -1.

BREAKDOWN

So far, Nigeria has tested 46,803 samples with 8,344 confirmed cases with 5,708 active cases, of which 2, 385 infected people have recovered and discharged from the virus, with 249 deaths.

A breakdown of the 8, 344 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 3, 756 cases, followed by Kano - 923, FCT - 519, Katsina - 335, Borno - 256, Jigawa - 241, Oyo - 250, Bauchi - 233, Ogun - 241, Edo - 218, Kaduna - 208, Gombe - 150, Rivers - 157, Sokoto - 116, Plateau - 95, Kwara - 79, Zamfara - 76, Yobe - 47, Nasarawa - 56, Osun - 44, Delta - 49, Ebonyi - 36, Imo - 33, Kebbi - 32, Niger - 28, Adamawa - 27, Akwa Ibom - 24, Ondo - 24, Ekiti - 20, Taraba - 18, Enugu - 18 Bayelsa - 12, Abia - 8, Anambra - 10, and Benue - 5.

As cases continue to increase, the NCDC has cautioned older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and cancer, to observe all the necessary precautionary measures as they are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

It also advised Nigerians to ensure proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask especially around vulnerable groups.

The agency said face masks are to be used as an additional layer of physical distancing while out for essential services.

"Please remember to avoid mass gatherings including religious services, sporting events & ceremonies," it added.

