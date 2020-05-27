Tanzania: Eid Festivities Were Peaceful, Police Force Says

EID-EL-FITR celebrations were marked peacefully in most regions in the country as residents also took preventive measures against the corona virus.

Speaking with the "Daily News" over the phone, regional police commanders of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza and Dodoma said that the regions recorded no criminal in- cidents or accidents.

The RPCs also said that residents of the regions strictly sustained preventive measures against the spread of the corona virus, by wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing.

"There was peace and calm for the two days of the celebra- tions; We didn't record any cases of murder, injury or road accidents," said RPC, Arusha Assistant Commissioner of Police Jonathan Shanna.

He said the police intensified security by beefing up patrols in many parts of the region, ensuring that people celebrated peacefully.

On the other hand, the RPC said that the residents also heeded all the precautionary measures issued by health experts to protect themselves against Covid-19 infections.

"I thank the residents of Arusha for heeding and taking appropriate precautions, protecting themselves against the corona virus; Most of them wore protective face masks and observed social distancing even as they took to the streets for the holy month festival," he remarked.

RPC Shanna commended drivers in Arusha for strictly adhering to the 'Don't drink and drive' rule even as he of- fered a free ride home for drunk drivers to avoid drunk driving.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No one turned up for the offer, and this means they all (drivers in Arusha) heeded the rule ," he added .

In Kilimanjaro Region, the police didn't record any inci- dents during the celebrations; Saying the residents celebrated peacefully while observing precautions against the spread of the Covid-19.

RPC Salum Hamdun said over the phone that police pa- trols on both days recorded no accidents or criminal incidents.

On the corona pandemic, the RPC said that wananchi, including drivers transiting through the region adhered to all the appropriate precautions against the spread of the virus.

"The residents responded to all the precautions issued by health experts in the wake of the corona virus pandemic; They all wore face masks," he said, adding that drivers and passengers in vehicles, espe- cially public buses, observed that level seat arrangement as the passengers wore protective masks.

In Mwanza Region, the situation was also calm and peaceful.

Regional Police Commander (RPC), Jumanne Muliro said patrols covered all areas and the celebrations were peaceful.

"Security was intensi-fied in all the parts, including Ukerewe, Misungwi and other areas, and fortunately no incidents were recorded ," he said, noting that the residents of Mwanza also responded positively,taking into con- sideration all the precautions against Covid-19 infections.

In Dodoma Region, the celebrations were also marked peacefully , according to the regional Police Commander Gilles Murotto.