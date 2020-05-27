Tanzania: COVID-19 Pandemic - Shein Promotes Use of Face Masks

27 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

AS part of continued efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease, President Ali Mohamed Shein has joined health officers and other campaigners here to urge people to wear face masks whenever they leave their home.

"Do not get tired of wearing a mask while in public. It is for your own safety. We are slowly winning the war against coronavirus, but we need to continue observing health precautions seriously.

Wash your hands frequently, maintain social distance and use masks," Dr Shein emphasized in his Eid speech.

Other leaders at the local level who include ministers and some private institutions who engaged in the campaign against Covid-19 pandemic also renewed calls for the use of face masks after a considerable number of people were seen abandoning the practice on the pretext that coronavirus has disap- peared.

Since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that caused coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the use of face masks has become a requirement in most countries.

Most public offices, market places, and some health facilities, including district and regional commissioners have enforced compulsory face mask policies in public areas.

However, Mr Mwinyi Issa Khamis from the Ministry of Health wants peo- ple to learn about the proper or recommended ways of wearing masks and to continue serving promoting the use of it every day.

