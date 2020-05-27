Tanzania: Join Hands in Environmental Conservation, CSOs Urged

THE government has asked Civil Society Organisations, citizens and development partners to join hands in awareness campaigns, which promote environmental conservation and climate change address.

The call was made here yesterday by the Minister of State, Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Azzan Zungu, while addressing a news conference ahead of the World Environment Day scheduled for early next month.

World Environment Day takes place annually on June 5th headed by the United Nations as its flagship in promoting world- wide awareness and actions in environmental preservations.

Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach celebrated by millions of people in more than 100 countries globally.

Every year, the day becomes a powerful platform that accelerates, amplifies and engages people, communities and governments globally to take action on critical environmental chal- lenges facing the planet.

However, according to Mr Zungu, in an attempt to avoid public gathering amid Covid-19 pandemic, this year's World Environment Day will only involve campaigns through the media, where educational programmes would be aired by local Televisions and Radio stations.

"Equally, the awareness campaign shall be carried out in social media, essay writing competitions, and music that educates people on the effects of Climate Change and environmental pollution, as well as aired speeches from government leaders," said the Minister, adding that other activities will include campaign clarifications, and sensitizing the locals on ways to prevent environmental deg- radation.

This year's World Environment Day nationally would be marked in the Southern Region of Lindi with the theme: 'Environ- mental protection for curb- ing impacts of Climate Change.'