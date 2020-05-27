Malawi: Suspected Murderer Nabbed in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old girl.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant Dickson Matemba, the incident occurred on May 22, 2020 at around 10 p.m. at Nsangwe Trading Centre in the district.

It was alleged that on the said date, the suspect, July Makwiza together with his colleagues, organized a mini disco at the said trading centre.

"In the course of the gig, it was suspected that a quarrel erupted between the party organizers and the dancers. Makwiza threw a stone which landed on the innocent girl, Alinafe Singano, seriously injuring her in the process," Matemba said.

DPRO said the girl was later taken to Ngabu Rural Hospital where she died on May 23, 2020 whilst receiving treatment.

He said postmortem conducted at the health centre established that the girl died of head injuries.

"The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge which contravenes section 209 of the penal code," Matemba said.

Both Makwiza and Singano come from Nsangwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in the district.