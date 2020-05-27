Malawi: Suspected Murderer Nabbed in Chikwawa

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old girl.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant Dickson Matemba, the incident occurred on May 22, 2020 at around 10 p.m. at Nsangwe Trading Centre in the district.

It was alleged that on the said date, the suspect, July Makwiza together with his colleagues, organized a mini disco at the said trading centre.

"In the course of the gig, it was suspected that a quarrel erupted between the party organizers and the dancers. Makwiza threw a stone which landed on the innocent girl, Alinafe Singano, seriously injuring her in the process," Matemba said.

DPRO said the girl was later taken to Ngabu Rural Hospital where she died on May 23, 2020 whilst receiving treatment.

He said postmortem conducted at the health centre established that the girl died of head injuries.

"The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge which contravenes section 209 of the penal code," Matemba said.

Both Makwiza and Singano come from Nsangwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in the district.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.