Malawi: Mob Kills Suspected Criminal in Chikwawa

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — A 28-year-old man in Chikwawa district has been killed by an angry mob on suspicion that he stole a goat.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Fulaitoni of Dzongwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday.

He said Fulaitoni met his fate on May 22, 2020 around 11 p.m. at Nsanjama Village in the district.

"It was alleged that the suspect was carrying a sack on his motorcycle containing a slaughtered goat suspected to have been stolen," Matemba said, adding, "Unknown people asked him where he was going with the goat but failed to give a proper account."

He said an angry mob descended on him and was badly assaulted before setting him and his motorbike ablaze.

"The scene of crime was visited by both police and medical personnel from Nchalo Health Centre. Postmortem results established that death was due to severe bleeding secondary to head injuries," he added.

According to Matemba, Police in the district wish to warn the citizenry to desist from taking the law into their own hands, instead should report to police any suspects or criminal activities

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.