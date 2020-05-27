Malawi: Chief Fears for Loss of Cultural Values Due to COVID-19

Chitipa — Traditional Authority (TA) Mwenemisuku has said Covid19 pandemic has affected some cultural traditions, bringing forth a fear that some values may be forgotten if the pandemic prolongs.

In an interview with Mana in Chitipa Tuesday, TA Mwenemisuku said some of the preventive measures that have recommended by World Health Organization, have affected cultural traditions and customs.

The Chief cited ban on funeral gatherings, cultural dances and engagement ceremonies, as some of traditions affected by the pandemic.

"We cannot prevent people from following the measures because it is for their own good, even though the measures have affected some of our customs."

"My fear is on how long the pandemic will stay, because if it stays for a longer period it means some of our cultural values will be lost," said Mwenemisuku pointed out.

The TA explained that he has set up a Covid-19 task force in his area to intensify awareness campaigns on Covid-19 prevention measures.

Commenting on the issue, Bridget Kapenda, Ndolo traditional dancer, said it would take time for the traditional customs to get back to normal because people are now starting to get used to being without some of the traditions.

"Most people are now used to seeing life the way it is now with less activity, so it is possible that some of the cultural values might be lost when this is over," she said.

Chitipa District is yet to register a coronavirus case which has so far killed four people in the country out of 101 registered cases.