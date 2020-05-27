Malawi: Rapist Jailed 14 Years in Balaka

Balaka — Liwonde First Grade Magistrate's Court sitting in Balaka has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for rape.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Felix Misomali identified the man as Missi Malekesa and that he raped a 43-year-old woman in the district.

"In the morning of March 28, 2020, Malekesa found the 43-year-old harvesting maize in her field at Ayipendo Village where he grabbed her by the neck, dragged her to a nearby bush and tied both her neck and arms with a neck tie and a rope before raping her," he said.

Misomali added that after undergoing the ordeal, the victim reported the matter to police who later arrested Malekesa and charged him with rape contrary to section 132 of the penal code.

"Appearing before First Grade Magistrate, Jones Masula, and the accused pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade witnesses whose evidence led to his conviction," he added.

In his ruling, Masula sentenced Malekesa to 14 years IHL, a punishment he said was meant to serve as a deterrent to people of Malekesa's character.

Malekesa comes from Ayipendo Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Nyanyala in Balaka.<