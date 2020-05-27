Malawi: Rapist Jailed 14 Years in Balaka

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — Liwonde First Grade Magistrate's Court sitting in Balaka has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for rape.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Felix Misomali identified the man as Missi Malekesa and that he raped a 43-year-old woman in the district.

"In the morning of March 28, 2020, Malekesa found the 43-year-old harvesting maize in her field at Ayipendo Village where he grabbed her by the neck, dragged her to a nearby bush and tied both her neck and arms with a neck tie and a rope before raping her," he said.

Misomali added that after undergoing the ordeal, the victim reported the matter to police who later arrested Malekesa and charged him with rape contrary to section 132 of the penal code.

"Appearing before First Grade Magistrate, Jones Masula, and the accused pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade witnesses whose evidence led to his conviction," he added.

In his ruling, Masula sentenced Malekesa to 14 years IHL, a punishment he said was meant to serve as a deterrent to people of Malekesa's character.

Malekesa comes from Ayipendo Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Nyanyala in Balaka.<

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Tourists Land in Tanzania As Hotels, Firms and Schools Resume

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.