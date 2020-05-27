Nigeria: How Gambari Is Faring in Aso Rock

26 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The new Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, is gradually acclimatising and keying into the politics of the presidency.

Prf. Gambari is not new to Buhari and governance, being at a time the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and Minister of External Affairs under Buhari's government.

As soon as he resumed on May 13, 2020, his first official assignment was the first virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the president. So far, he has worked with Mr. President on two virtual meetings of the federal cabinet.

Shortly after the first e-cabinet meeting, Prof. Gambari paid a courtesy call on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Malam Tijani Umar.

Sources in the presidency said the visit was a good sign that Monguno and Gambari would work together for the good of the country.

A source said, "This shows that the two personalities are ready to work together for the good of the country. There will be a good working relationship between them. You will recall that the previous experience was not good."

It would be recalled that the NSA had alleged undue interference by the late CoS, Abba Kyari, in matters of national security.

A day after his resumption, Gambari was part of a quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC). He was on ground when President Buhari received the Malagasy native formulation against COVID-19 from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

On May 19, Prof. Gambari received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. A day earlier, he had coordinated the meeting of President Buhari with Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma (Rtd) who last visited the State House about three years ago, over security matters in his home state of Taraba.

Role in sack of TCN MD

The presidential approval on the sack of a former Managing Director (MD) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed, was reportedly communicated via a memo from Prof. Gambari.

A Special Assistant to the President, Sabi'u Yusuf, had in a letter referenced PRES/65-I/COS/3/750 addressed to Gambari, conveyed Buhari's approval of an earlier memo on the matter. Gambari responded to the Minister of Power in a letter referenced SH/COS/03/A/2779 which he personally signed, conveying the president's response.

Meanwhile, a media report indicated that Buhari had directed Gambari to cancel all appointments and approvals made by the late Kyari.

Sources in the presidency said the attitude of Gambari, an indigene of Kwara State, who was still understudying the new office, towards his aides and other staff could not be accurately assessed at this period of physical distancing.

However, one of the sources said the new CoS was a very cheerful personality as he exchanged pleasantries and mingled freely.

Many Nigerians expect to see a higher level of service from the diplomat whose appointment remains a huge surprise to pundits who had already tipped other perceived close allies of President Buhari for the job.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International Nigeria (TIN), in an interview, advised Gambari to handle his job with necessary skill, capacity and experience that would enable him perform.

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling APC, Chief Sam Nkire, urged the new CoS to study his new environment and use the experience to navigate through challenges.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.