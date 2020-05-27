Tanzania: Wear Masks to Fight COVID-19, DC Tells Residents

KONGWA District Commissioner (DC), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi has urged his residents to continue complying with the Ministry of Health directives, which will safeguard them against coronavirus infec- tions.

The DC, speaking here shortly after receiving some personal protective equipment for the disease protection from a GFF a Non-Government Organisation, said people should continue wearing face masks whenever they are in public places.

"Lockdown is not an ideal solution to stop the spread of coronavirus. However, people should comply with health mea- sures including wearing face masks and frequently washing hands in order to stop the spread of Covid-19," he said.

However, Mr Ndejembi noted that people should not shut down their business prem- ises, but continue working while wearing face masks.

"Leaders should direct wananchi to wear face masks, and wearing face masks should not be an option. It is a must that every person should wear face mask whenever he/she gets out," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Ndejembi expressed gratitude to the NGO for the donation, noting that the assistance will enhance their battle against the disease, saying: "We are thankful to the GFF for the PPEs' and I may appeal that other stakeholders to emulate it."