Tanzania: Wear Masks to Fight COVID-19, DC Tells Residents

27 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

KONGWA District Commissioner (DC), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi has urged his residents to continue complying with the Ministry of Health directives, which will safeguard them against coronavirus infec- tions.

The DC, speaking here shortly after receiving some personal protective equipment for the disease protection from a GFF a Non-Government Organisation, said people should continue wearing face masks whenever they are in public places.

"Lockdown is not an ideal solution to stop the spread of coronavirus. However, people should comply with health mea- sures including wearing face masks and frequently washing hands in order to stop the spread of Covid-19," he said.

However, Mr Ndejembi noted that people should not shut down their business prem- ises, but continue working while wearing face masks.

"Leaders should direct wananchi to wear face masks, and wearing face masks should not be an option. It is a must that every person should wear face mask whenever he/she gets out," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Ndejembi expressed gratitude to the NGO for the donation, noting that the assistance will enhance their battle against the disease, saying: "We are thankful to the GFF for the PPEs' and I may appeal that other stakeholders to emulate it."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.