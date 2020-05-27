Tanzania: Us Envoy Summoned Over COVID-19 Posts

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Tuesday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States (US) to Tanzania, Dr Inmi Patterson, to clarify various issues that the embassy has been sharing on its social media platforms without evidence.

The envoy met with the ministry's Permanent Secretary Ambassador Col Wilbert Ibuge, who expressed concern over issues that the embassy has been posting about Tanzania.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the ministry's Head of Government Communications Mr Emmanuel Buhohela, the diplomats met at the ministry's sub-offices in Dar es Salaam.

Recently, the Embassy has been sharing various travel advisories, including the approach that Tanzania applies on battling Covid-19.

The PS cited the recent tweet by the embassy on Monday 25th May 2020, whose content aimed at cautioning US citizens present in Tanzania and those who are planning to pay a visit, that the country's commercial city, Dar es Salaam haslarge number of Covid-19 patients.

The advisory also maintained that many hospitals in Dar es Salaam are full of patients infected with coronavirus, a statement which, according to the ministry, is untrue and may have caused panic to Tanzanians and foreign- ers planning to visit Tanzania.

The PS also reminded the US diplomat on the importance of sharing verified information as the government has put no barrier for embassies whenever they need any information.

In other development, Col Ibuge thanked the US diplomat for the historical cooperation that the two countries have been enjoying for a long time.

Some areas of cooperation between the two countries are health, education, business, investment safety and security as well as other development issues.