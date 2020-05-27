Tanzania: Us Envoy Summoned Over COVID-19 Posts

27 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation on Tuesday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States (US) to Tanzania, Dr Inmi Patterson, to clarify various issues that the embassy has been sharing on its social media platforms without evidence.

The envoy met with the ministry's Permanent Secretary Ambassador Col Wilbert Ibuge, who expressed concern over issues that the embassy has been posting about Tanzania.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the ministry's Head of Government Communications Mr Emmanuel Buhohela, the diplomats met at the ministry's sub-offices in Dar es Salaam.

Recently, the Embassy has been sharing various travel advisories, including the approach that Tanzania applies on battling Covid-19.

The PS cited the recent tweet by the embassy on Monday 25th May 2020, whose content aimed at cautioning US citizens present in Tanzania and those who are planning to pay a visit, that the country's commercial city, Dar es Salaam haslarge number of Covid-19 patients.

The advisory also maintained that many hospitals in Dar es Salaam are full of patients infected with coronavirus, a statement which, according to the ministry, is untrue and may have caused panic to Tanzanians and foreign- ers planning to visit Tanzania.

The PS also reminded the US diplomat on the importance of sharing verified information as the government has put no barrier for embassies whenever they need any information.

In other development, Col Ibuge thanked the US diplomat for the historical cooperation that the two countries have been enjoying for a long time.

Some areas of cooperation between the two countries are health, education, business, investment safety and security as well as other development issues.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.