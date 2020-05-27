Tanzania: Barrick Pays Initial 250bn/

BARRICK Gold Corporation has paid 100m USD --the first tranche of the 300m USD settle- ment the Canadian mining firm agreed with Tanzania to resolve the disputes it inherited from Acacia Mining.

The upfront payment cheque was received here on Tuesday by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango from Mr Hilaire Diarra, the Bar- rick Gold Corporation, country Manager.

Dr Mpango said the parties had also agreed on the payment schedule for the remaining 200m USD balance.

According to the schedule, the initial payment will be followed by five annual payments of 40m USD each.

"On behalf of the government, let me express our appreciation to Barrick's goodwill gesture and commitment to the new direction in the Tanzania mining industry, which has been agreed on by both parties for mutual benefits," said Dr Mpango.

The payment, he noted, was an implementation of the Framework Agreement between the government and Barrick Gold Corporation which was officially signed in January this year after nego- tiations between the two parties were concluded.

In terms of its framework agreement with the government, the shipping of some 1,600 con- tainers of concentrate stockpiled from Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi resumed in April and the first 100m USD received from the sale had gone to the government.

Barrick said all material issues had been dealt with or were being finalised.

This initial pay- ment will be followed by five annual payments of $40 million each.

Dr Mpango was quick to note that the 250bn/-was outside the 50/50 principle economic ben- efits from Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara mines economic benefit distribution between the two parties.

The finance minister said moreover that Barrick had com- mitted to issue 5m USD to sup- port a feasibility study for construction of an in-country mineral concentrate beneficiation facility (smelter).

Others are establishment of a partnership with University of Dar es Salaam of 10m USD over a ten year period for train- ing relevant staff for the mining industry.

On top of that, Barrick will inject 40m USD to upgrade the road between Bulyanhulu and Mwanza and construct a housing compound and related infrastruc- ture.

At the same time, some 90 percent of the outstanding land claims at North Mara have been settled with a payment scheduled to start today.

Contrary to the past, where these claims were handled by the mine, the compensation process is being overseen by a committee representing Twiga, the govern- ment, the local authorities and the affected communities.

The minister stressed the need for both parties to fulfill all other commitments, expressing the government's commitment for the cause, citing a recent re- lease of the 277 containers of mineral concentrate, among oth- er things.

Dr Mpango wanted other players in the mining industry to borrow a leaf from Barrick by committing to a new direction of ensuring a win-win situation in mining operations.

"Let me declare that the government is committed to a new win-win partnership, given our vast untapped mineral resources, and these well-timed funds will be used to better the lives of all Tanzanians" said the finance minister.

On his part, Barrick Gold Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Mark Bristow, said these were landmark events that demonstrat- ed the strength of the partnership the company forged earlier this year through the formation of the jointly owned Twiga Minerals Corporation, which oversees the management of Barrick's opera- tions in the country.

Mr Willem Jacobs, Barrick's Chief Operating Officer for Af- rica and the Middle East, said the basis of the settlement, which also provides for future claims, was produced during several weeks of close and constructive engagement between Twiga, the Ministry of Minerals, the Ministry of Lands, the local authorities and the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A commercial bank has been appointed to provide financial training to the compensated land owners.

Operationally, since taking over North Mara, Barrick has focused on improving the mine's water management with special emphasis on its tailings storage facility.

Mr Jacobs said Barrick's in- tervention had put an end to 15 years of poor water management on site and has ensured that going forward its environmental risks are properly contained in line with the group's best practice standards.

On January 24, this year, the government and Barrick inked a historic mining deal after signing an agreement that redefined how the global leading gold miner will operate in the country.

The two signed nine sets of agreements that shifts Barrick operations in the country among others, gives the state a 16 per- cent holding in the three operating gold mines.