Malawi: Truck Drivers, Health Officials Stand-Off Over COVID-19 Testing

26 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Some 17 truck drivers who had been ferrying fuel for National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) refusing to take coronavirus tests in Mzuzu.

The stand-off has been there for three days as some of the drivers said they did not trust the testing kits.

"These are fake testing kits, they lie. They will confirm us positive when we are positive," said one of them.

The truck drivers have been sending back covid-19 frontline health workers from the district health office.

In response, NOCMA refused to allow them offload the fuel for the past two days until today when they have been allowed to offload at NICMA fuel depot in Mzuzu on condition that they should not disembark from their trucks.

NOCMA depot manager for Mzuzu Dyson Bengo has confirmed that the drivers have been allowed to offload the fuel.

"They will remain in their vehicles whilst offloading the fuel and they will leave immediately after the offloading," he said.

This comes at a time when eight Covid-19 patients have escaped Kameza isolation centre in Blantyre, posing a threat to other people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.