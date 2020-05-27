Malawi: Chakwera Campaigns in Lower Shire, Insists On National Youth Service

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera has advised people of Lower Shire to beware empty promises being made by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, saying the Tonse Alliance is their only hope to address issues affecting them such as lack economic empowerment of the youth through the establishment of National Youth Services and transforming agriculture.

Chakwera: Reiterated their alliance's promises to the electorate, including fighting corruption, revamping the public sector, job creation, economic empowerment of the youth and women and transforming agriculture, among others

He also promised to find o markets for cotton and ensure food security to deal with end hunger that has already started biting.

Speaking at Nsangwe in Chikwawa on Monday, Chakwera said he was pleased that Lower Shire is still behind MCP although DPP tried to steal votes in Nsanje and Chikwawa in 2019.

Chakwera also said some people have been trying to bring divisions betwen himself and MCP deputy president Sidik Mia but will fail.

He assured the area that Mia remains MCP second-in-command and an influencial figure in the Tonse Alliance.

"Mia played a major role in ensuring that the alliance materialises. He is in the alliance and not outside. He also still remains MCP deputy president. Those trying to bring divisions between us will fail," said Chakwera.

He cautioned people of Lower Shire to beware of empty promises by DPP during campaign period.

Chakwera said maize which government will be distributing to hunger stricken people in lowerhsire is from World Food Programme and not from any party.

He joined his running mate Saulos Chilima in condemning people who are trying to divide the country on tribal and religious lines.

Chakwera assured people that the Tonse Alliance government will create steady markets and good prices for cotton and also establish factories to process the cotton and other crops grown in the district.

He said his government will make sure projects initiated in Lower Shire are completed on time.

"This ountry is on fire. Let us all unite to redeem it," he said adding the Tonse Alliance will not swallow parties but unite Malawians towards common goals.

Speaking earlier, Chief Nyambiro bemoaned that there is acute hunger in the area, just a month after harvesting.

The chief expressed concern that there is no ready market for cotton, which is the only cash crop for the area.

He said they were promised that Admarc will start buying cotton, but up to now nothing is happening.

Chief Nyambiro also bemoaned that DPP government was dethroning chiefs in Lower Shire for merely speaking at opposition rallies.

He said the chiefs are not afraid with the government action, since they believe that DPP time is over.

Chief Nyambiro also said chiefs have stayed nine months without receiving their honoraria.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Elias Kalimu concurred with the chief that there is acute hunger in lower shire.

He said many peole are already sleeping on empty stomachs and requested the Tonse alliance to quickly assist people of lowershire with food immeditely it gets into power.

The MP also said cotton is parked in warehouses are school blocks due to lack of market.

Karim urged the Tonse Alliance to set cotton prices in advance, saying the current situation has potential to discouarge people from growing cotton.

He refuted claims DPP is making in the two districts that they have been abandoned since Sidik Mia is not runningmate to Chakwera.

Karim said Mia is still Vice President of MCP and an influential figure in the Tonse Alliance.

