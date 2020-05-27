Malawi: Let This Campaign Be Issue Based

27 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
press release By Malawi Government

The government has noted with concern the direction the presidential election campaign has taken, especially regarding attacks on personalities.

It is important that politicians that aspire leadership must demonstrate an understanding of state management. Those who do so would have a lot of issues to talk about during campaign. Attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of national importance.

In addition, Government would like to remind radio and television stations that they have an obligation to avoid broadcasting indecent, insulting and offensive content during this election campaign.

It is important that broadcasters should abide by the Communications Act, Broadcasting Regulations, Licence Conditions and Media Code of Conduct on Reporting Elections.

Finally, Government would like to appeal to electoral stakeholders with oversight functions such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) and others to monitor, evaluate and advise politicians against indecent, insulting and offensive speech during the campaign.

Government would like to assure the general public of peace before, during and after elections. Government agents are working round the clock to maintain peace, law and order.

Mark Michael Botomani, M.P.

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.