Malawi: Let This Campaign Be Issue Based

press release

The government has noted with concern the direction the presidential election campaign has taken, especially regarding attacks on personalities.

It is important that politicians that aspire leadership must demonstrate an understanding of state management. Those who do so would have a lot of issues to talk about during campaign. Attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of national importance.

In addition, Government would like to remind radio and television stations that they have an obligation to avoid broadcasting indecent, insulting and offensive content during this election campaign.

It is important that broadcasters should abide by the Communications Act, Broadcasting Regulations, Licence Conditions and Media Code of Conduct on Reporting Elections.

Finally, Government would like to appeal to electoral stakeholders with oversight functions such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) and others to monitor, evaluate and advise politicians against indecent, insulting and offensive speech during the campaign.

Government would like to assure the general public of peace before, during and after elections. Government agents are working round the clock to maintain peace, law and order.

Mark Michael Botomani, M.P.

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY