Zimbabwe: TelOne Boss Under Fire for Donating While Workers Starve

27 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

TelOne Managing Director Chipo Mutasa has come under fire from employees for making massive donations to the underprivileged in the country while company workers were starving.

Employees with the country's telecommunications giant said Mutasa, who is secretary to First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa's philanthropic Angel of Hope Foundation, was neglecting workers' welfare.

"Our Managing Director is the Secretary to Mai Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation, a foundation which is known for helping the underprivileged. Workers are impoverished since their salaries have been eroded by inflation," workers said.

The least paid TelOne employee receives less than $2 000 per month, an amount workers have said was too measly to cater for their basic needs.

"The lowest paid employee is getting nothing, an amount which cannot allow him/her to purchase a service he/she offers in terms of basic salary is getting $1 728 per month whilst the modem for the cheapest service is going for $6 600 RTGS plus a bundle of $450 RTGS.

"If the truth is to be told, no TelOne employee can afford the cheapest service they offer in the market," workers said, adding that they are living by God's grace.

So dire is the situation that workers can no longer afford to pay for some other financial obligations such as funeral and medical aid, among other services.

Workers were worried they risked being kicked out of their lodgings for failing to pay rentals.

Employees last month wrote to management requesting their bosses to purchase tents for them to use as alternative accommodation as the majority could no longer afford rentals.

"In view of the above discrepancies and our desire to continue working and producing for our company, we hereby kindly ask you to provide us with tents so that we can put our respective families until such a time when we will be able to fend for ourselves," workers wrote to management in late April this year.

Workers are however, yet to get a response from management on the request.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.