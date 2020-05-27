Zimbabwe: Musona Set to Secure Permanent KAS Eupen Deal

27 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is set to make permanent his move from Belgian giants Anderlecht to fellow topflight side KAS Eupen in the next days, Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old forward was recently transfer-listed by Anderlecht and according to Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, the club is desperate to sell him as it seeks to lower its wage bill due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

Musona, who still has two years remaining on his Anderlecht contract, is the fourth highest earner at the Brussels club, earning around €950,000 (US$ 1,1m) per year excluding bonuses.

The forward has been a reported target for cash rich South African Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns in recent months, but that now seems unlikely as he prepares to stay in Europe.

Musona's agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, recently revealed his client would consider a move to Downs or Chiefs in search of regular football but it now appears he could be set to remain in Europe for now.

The former Aces Youth Academy prodigy, who came to prominence at Kaizer Chiefs, scored twice in seven appearances during a successful loan spell at KAS Eupen before the coronavirus pandemic led to a premature end of the 2019-2020 Belgian Pro League campaign.

Eupen are keen to retain his services, but on a permanent basis, and should get a positive response from Anderlecht, who have made no secret of their plans to trim their playing staff.

Musona was signed by Anderlecht in mid-2018 but received very limited game time as he failed to make an impact at the club. He was also loaned out last season to Lokeren.

Before joining Anderlecht, Musona had previously been at another Belgian topflight side KV Oostende, where he established himself as one of the top strikers in the European country.

Musona was the Absa Premiership's top goal-scorer in 2011, leading to a lucrative move to the Bundesliga.

But he failed to get a game at TSG Hoffenheim and spent time on loan at FC Augsburg and back at Chiefs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

