Kenya: Jubilee Purge Continues in Senate

Jubilee on Tuesday announced changes in the Senate.

In the new changes, lawmakers allied to the Deputy President William Ruto were removed from key committees.

The changes announced by Senate Majority Leader Kang’ata Irungu (Murang’a) affected senators Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Christopher Lang'at (Bomet), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Linturi Mithika (Meru).

Cherargei was removed as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Kinyua from Devolution, Langat from Education and Mithika was removed from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee.

Immediate former deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki was named a member of the Justice committee.