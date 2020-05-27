Tanzania: Govt Committed to Enforcing Cyber Crime Act

THE government has insisted that it will continue instituting legal actions against criminals contravening the Cyber Crime Act, in order to ensure that the social media is used in a civilized manner.

In a written response to a question posed by Ulanga lawmaker, Goodluck Mlinga (CCM) in parliament, the Ministry for Works, Transport and Communications said that in ensuring that the law enforcers are intellectually aware, the government is currently training officers in the Defence and Security Organs so that they do not tolerate offenders.

In his main question, the outspoken Ulanga Member of Parliament (MP), said that cyber-crime offences were increasing, demanding to know the government's strategies in curbing the vice.

"There have been an increasing number of people who are misusing the social media, who results in several offences including sedition as well as posting misleading information, what is the government doing to crack the whip against them?" he inquired.

Responding, the ministry said apart from training law enforcers, the government was intensifying efficiency on the implementation of the law as well as making sure that they keep eyes on proper use of cyber related matters.

"The government established the Cyber Crime Unit under the police force which is tasked to investigate cyber related crimes including, misleading information and sedition, among other offences," said the ministry adding that everything was being done in collaboration with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).