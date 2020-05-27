Tanzania: Govt Committed to Enforcing Cyber Crime Act

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government has insisted that it will continue instituting legal actions against criminals contravening the Cyber Crime Act, in order to ensure that the social media is used in a civilized manner.

In a written response to a question posed by Ulanga lawmaker, Goodluck Mlinga (CCM) in parliament, the Ministry for Works, Transport and Communications said that in ensuring that the law enforcers are intellectually aware, the government is currently training officers in the Defence and Security Organs so that they do not tolerate offenders.

In his main question, the outspoken Ulanga Member of Parliament (MP), said that cyber-crime offences were increasing, demanding to know the government's strategies in curbing the vice.

"There have been an increasing number of people who are misusing the social media, who results in several offences including sedition as well as posting misleading information, what is the government doing to crack the whip against them?" he inquired.

Responding, the ministry said apart from training law enforcers, the government was intensifying efficiency on the implementation of the law as well as making sure that they keep eyes on proper use of cyber related matters.

"The government established the Cyber Crime Unit under the police force which is tasked to investigate cyber related crimes including, misleading information and sedition, among other offences," said the ministry adding that everything was being done in collaboration with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.