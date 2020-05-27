Tanzania: Govt Installs Detectors, CCTV Cameras in Prisons

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government has revealed that it has installed detectors and closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to identify and control criminal activities in prisons across the country, the House heard on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a written response to a question by special seats Member of Parliament Rukia Ahmed who wanted to know the government's plan to control crimes in prisons.

The MP had in her main question, sought to understand what the government was doing to address the problem.

Responding, the ministry said that it was true that at times there were incidents of law breaking in prisons ranging from trafficking, entrance of illegal products and materials in prisons and uncalled-for use of force against prisoners by wardens.

Others according to the ministry include prisoners trying to escape, exchange of obscene language, damage of prison properties against rules put in place.

The ministry also listed down a number of laws that have been put in place to facilitate the operation of prisons in the country including the Prison Act of 1967, the Prisons Service Regulations of 1997, the Prison (Prison Offences Regulations and the Prisons Standing Order of 2003.

"These laws and guidelines have enlisted the kind of offences, actions to be taken against a warden of prisoners upon confirmation that he conducted the offences," the ministry said.

Criminal incidents in prisons have continued to occur for years in the country with an example of a recent incident where two remand prisoners and one prisoner at Butimba Central Prison in Mwanza City last month were killed after they allegedly attempted to escape.

In 2005, at least 15 prisoners sentenced to death in the main Ukonga maximum security prison in Dar es Salaam, started a hunger strike protesting about their harsh prison conditions.

The inmates said they were reportedly protesting at a poor prison diet and being severely beaten whilst being held in overcrowded prison cells.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.