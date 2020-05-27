Tanzania: 456 Convicted Under Sexual Offences Legislation

26 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

ABOUT 456 people have been convicted of sexual offences through the implementation of the Sexual Offences Special Provision Act, 1998 and sentenced to serve jail terms as per the legislation, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a written response in parliament that, out of that number, the adults were 373 while the remaining 83 convicts were students who impregnated their fellows.

"Recent statistics show that between January and December 2019, about 2,839 schoolgirls were impregnated and 1,244 pupils were lured and convinced to drop out of school, and between January and March 2020 about 992 children were raped while 133 others were convinced by men to drop out of school," said the ministry.

The Home Affairs Ministry was responding to a question by Ileje lawmaker, Janeth Mbene who questioned the ministry over the rising rape cases as well as school drop outs.

"Recently there have been a raging debate over school pregnancy as well as drop outs, while in 1998, this House enacted a law known as SOSPA, which amended various laws to have a legislation dealing with the offences," she noted, adding: "How many criminals have been convicted with such offences," she queried.

The Ileje MP equally wanted to know the number of adults and fellow students as well as identify the number of dropouts.

In the response, the ministry admitted that several cases were at different legal stages while others had been heard and determined by the judiciary.

