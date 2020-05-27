Nigeria: NCDC Increases Testing Labs to 28

26 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has added two new molecular laboratory centres to its testing facilities across the country, increasing the number from 26 to 28.

Announcing this Tuesday, the NCDC on its Twitter page, @NCDCgov, said the laboratories include the Afriglobal Medicare Laboratory in Ogun State and the Sahel Centre for Molecular Diagnostics and Research in Katsina State.

It said: "This brings the total number of molecular laboratory network with COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria to 28."

