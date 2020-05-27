Malawi: Kamuzu Stadium Not COVID-19 Quarantine Centre but Waiting Bay - Govt

27 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Returnees from South Africa are being taken to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre with buses parking at the artificial turf but Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has said the facility will not be turned into a quarantine centre for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The returnees were taken to the stadium for tests upon arrival through Mwanza Border Post on Monday evening.

Some of the returnees used the other part of the pitch to play social football.

Spokesperson for the ministry of sports, Simon Mbvundula, said the people were taken to Kamuzu Stadium because it is "near the testing centre."

Mbvundula said Kamuzu Stadium is just a waiting bay "as soon as the results are out, they will proceed to their respective homes for quarantine."

Director of Health in the Ministry of Health Dr Charles Mwansambo corroborated that they settled for Kamuzu Stadium because the virus pandemic test are being carried out in Blantyre.

"We wanted them to be near to the testing centre and once they get their results they will e dispatched for quarantine or otherwise," said Mwansambo.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.