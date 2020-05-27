Rwanda: Brussels Airlines to Start Kigali Flights in July

26 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

Brussels Airlines, the flag carrier and largest airline of Belgium, announced Monday that it will finally resume commercial flights to different destinations including Kigali.

The Lufthansa Group carrier grounded its entire fleet on March 24, and had halted all commercial passenger operations for 12 weeks now due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But as airlines globally prepare to reopen commercial aviation services, Brussels will now resume flights to several destinations, including Kigali which is expected to reopen in July.

What's not clear is whether Rwanda will have opened its airspace for aviation services, as the country the government had placed ban on commercial flights as one of the measures to contain the virus.

On its long haul network, the airline will serve 13 out of its 17 African destinations.

From June 22, the airline will restore services to Dakar, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Kinshasa, and Banjul. Monrovia, Abidjan, Accra, Lome, Douala, Cotonou, Entebbe, and Yaounde will restart from July.

In August, Bujumbura route will be restored.

The company will gradually add destinations to its flight network to reach 59 destinations in 33 countries in Europe, Africa and the US by August.

The offer will gradually be built up from June onwards to reach 240 weekly flights by August, which represents 30 percent of the originally planned summer schedule in Europe and 40 percent of the long haul summer programme.

In Europe, a total of 45 destinations will be served in 20 countries, including Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy, France and Denmark. On its long haul network, New York JFK will join the schedule again.

One new destination that was planned to be inaugurated in March, will join the network during the course of next year Montreal in Canada.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.