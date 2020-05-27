Rwanda: Seninga 'Thrilled' to Be Back at Musanze

Innocent Senginga has said that he is thrilled to be at Musanze FC as the club's head coach after inking a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The 41-year old replaces Egyptian Ahmed Adel who was sacked last week.

"This is my second time here, I am thrilled by the trust from the team management and I look forward to the challenge," said the former Police coach.

He added: "We need to build a strong team and make necessary squad reinforcements ahead of the new season. I want to leave Musanze more competitive than it has ever been."

Senginga previously coached the Musanze District-sponsored side during the 2017-18 season.