Rwanda: Seninga 'Thrilled' to Be Back at Musanze

26 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Innocent Senginga has said that he is thrilled to be at Musanze FC as the club's head coach after inking a two-year deal on Tuesday.

The 41-year old replaces Egyptian Ahmed Adel who was sacked last week.

"This is my second time here, I am thrilled by the trust from the team management and I look forward to the challenge," said the former Police coach.

He added: "We need to build a strong team and make necessary squad reinforcements ahead of the new season. I want to leave Musanze more competitive than it has ever been."

Senginga previously coached the Musanze District-sponsored side during the 2017-18 season.

