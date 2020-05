Rwanda recorded six new recoveries of coronavirus Tuesday, reducing the number of active cases to 95 and raising the number of recoveries to 244.

Out of 1,074 people who were tested for the virus on May 26, three emerged positive.

So far Rwanda has registered 339 Covid-19 cases cumulatively. No death has been recorded yet.

Globally, coronavirus cases have reached 5,644,705 with 350,075 deaths.