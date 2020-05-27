South Sudan: COVID-19 - South Sudan Cases Jump to 806

South Sudan has registered 151 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 806.

"On Monday, we confirmed 151 new cases. They were results from samples collected from people who wanted to travel to states, others were alerts from various zones in Juba and others were collected from suspects," Dr Loi Thuoi, Health ministry spokesman told journalists in Juba on Monday.

Dr Thuoi attributed the sharp rise on the continued disregard for health guidelines by the public.

"The increase in cases is not to be blamed on anybody but the public who have refused to adhere to WHO preventive measures. Currently, the Ministry with partners are working hard to widen public awareness campaign," added Dr Loi.

President Salva Kiir on Monday dismissed reports on social media claiming that he had contracted Covid-19.

"I have never gone for refuge since I was young. And I will stay here and die here. I am one of those people who said my bones will be buried in South Sudan," Kiir told a briefing while responding to rumors claiming that he had be flown to Egypt for Covid-19 treatment.

"If they believe death is good thing to wish upon me, then they too will die. I call on the public to ignore such propaganda," said President Kiir.

Meanwhile, former South Sudan's minister of national security Dr Majak Agoot has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"This is to inform you that I did my second Covid-19 test early last week-having negative upon returning from Abyei in April. From communication received from lab, I and two others of my details have tested Covid-19 positive. I have no symptoms so far and in high spirit," Majak tweeted on Monday.

South Sudan recorded its first Covid-19 case on April 6 2020. It has recoded six recoveries and eight deaths.