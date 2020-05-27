Zimbabwe: Land Distribution - Ex-Zanu-PF Youth Boss Accuses Party of Favouritism, Bribery

27 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Firebrand ex-Zanu PF youth commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused his former party of distributing land to Zimbabweans along party lines.

In candid comments during an address to journalists, while launching his empowerment lobby Monday, Tsenengamu also accused the country's rulers of grabbing the resource from the hands of those with whom they would have fallen out.

"To a very large extent, those not connected or associated to those in one political party have been sidelined and segregated against and have no access to that land which also belongs to them as a national resource," Tsenengamu said while launching his Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).

"Except for a few cases, land was and still continues to be distributed along partisan lines as politicians continue to be in charge of the land distribution processes."

He added, "As we speak, those who cannot pay bribes to officials in charge of land allocation have been denied their right to land.

"Those who have fallen out of favour with the leadership of the country are having farms that were previously allocated to them being repossessed."

Tsenengamu, who was sacked from Zanu PF for spotlighting on alleged looting by business personalities associated with the ruling elite, said land was being used as a bait for ruling party loyalty.

He also accused authorities of parcelling back farms to their former white owners when millions of indigenous locals went without the much-valued resource.

The outspoken politician-turned-empowerment lobbyist accused the ruling elite of holding on to tracts of land some of which was being kept for "unborn babies and the children of powerful politicians who are out of this country".

The FEEZ national chairperson said production on the farms has plummeted as many land holders have turned into "cell phone and visiting farmers" with no commitment to producing for a starving nation.

Zimbabwe embarked on a violent land reform programme that saw an estimated 4 000 minority white farmers losing their land to black locals.

