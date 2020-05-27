Rwanda: Could SC Kiyovu End Their League Title Jinx Next Season?

26 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
analysis By Eddie Nsabimana

SC KIYOVU may have last won the league title 27 years ago but they are showing early intent to be a serious contender for next season as the hunger for success at the club continues to grow.

The Nyamirambo-based side, who marked their 56th anniversary this month, are arguably the busiest club on the transfer market having broken the bank to acquire the services of left-back Eric Irambona from Rayon Sports and striker Samson Babua from Sunrise.

"I signed for Kiyovu because they are obviously a club with clear plans to challenge for the title next season," said Nigeria-born Babua, who was the 2019-20 league's top-scorer with 15 goals.

The Green Baggies are also reportedly in advanced talks with Olivier Karekezi as they look to bring on the former Rwanda international as their new head coach.

Karekezi, Rwanda's all-time top-scorer with 25 goals, would be tasked to bring glory days back to the club that won the last of their six league titles in 1993.

The former Rayon Sports tactician is said to be behind the club's big signings and has vowed to challenge APR and Rayon for the title. APR were crowned champions for a record-extending 18th time last Friday after local football governing body (Ferwafa) declared the season over at match-day 23 of the 30-match season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last quarter-a-century, only Atraco (now-defunct) has ever managed to challenge the two giants to the league title when they defied the odds in stunning fashion to become champions for the 2007/2008 season.

According to SC Kiyovu president, Theodore Ntarindwa, the new signings are being made to build a strong club that can win trophies starting from next season.

"Every season, we used to sign players with no clear purpose [of winning titles] but we want next season to be different. We are doing our best on the transfer market so we can win trophies, that is our main objective," Ntarindwa told Times Sport on Tuesday.

On top of extending contracts of their key players and sealed deals with Irambona and Babua, Ntarindwa also confirmed that the club is in talks with Rayon Sports goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi, who, according to sources, will sign in the 'near future' for a fee in the region of Rwf10 million.

"The talks between the club and a number of other players, including Kimenyi, are still ongoing. We want to be back where we ought to be - in the title-winning teams."

