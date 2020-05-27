Liberia: Give Life Donates Food to Vulnerable, Underprivileged Liberians

26 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Give Life Foundation for Human Resource Development, a local charity organization, has reaffirmed its committed to helping rehabilitate wayward youths in the streets of Liberia.

The organization made the assurance after completing a10 day distribution of food and COVID-19 preventive materials to people in Montserrado County.

Christopher Otis Harris, the head of the organization, said that limited attention is applied to ensure that these disadvantaged youths are rehabilitated and removed from the streets; something he said is causing increased in criminal activities in the communities.

"I have been going around since 2010 in ghettos to see how I can change a lot of wayward youths in these areas by bringing them to the Give Live Foundation and see how they can make their own monies," Harris said.

"I have understood that these boys have the skill and it's only the lack of jobs that make them to go astray, so we are doing everything possible to change them and make them better people."

Already, according to him, about four persons who were once wayward youths have been transformed and are living better lives. He disclosed that one the rehabilitated youth is out of the country playing professional soccer.

For this reason, he said his gesture to Liberians during the COVID-19 pandemic will focus on these disadvantaged youths as well as persons living with disabilities and other underprivileged people.

The donation of 2,500 bags of rice, according to him, is his organization's own way of volunteering in eradicating COVID-19 from Liberia, adding that the total cost of items donated to communities in Montserrado County is estimated at US$50,000.

Several COVID-19 prevention material and bags of rice were donated to persons living with disabilities, the Liberia National Police, and Armed Forces of Liberia among others.

Aside from the donation in Montserrado, Mr. Harris said US$10,000 was also donated by his organization to Liberian Students in China.

While calling on Liberians to join hands in combating COVID-19, Mr. Harris has assured that his organization will decentralized its philanthropic works to the rest of the 15 counties by distributing over US$200,000 worth of items including food and preventive materials.

"This is just a goodwill gesture and has no political intention," he clarified. "I will be one of the first to set this record of giving freely without getting political reward."

Harris added that the organization is helping Liberians at this time for a better tomorrow, by fighting poverty, describing it as a beginning of many ventures that would be carryout in country.

"Coronavirus is real, wash your hand and stick to the preventive measures and together, we can defeat the virus,"

He also stated that his organization is also concerned about improving the lives of women, children and other underprivileged Liberians through various programs including business ventures, agriculture and skill training development.

