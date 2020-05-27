Rwanda: Executive Secretary of Southern Province Fired

26 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Prime Minister Dr. Edourd Ngirente has appointed Bob Gakire as the Acting Executive Secretary of the Southern Province after dismissing Paul Jabo from the same position.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday evening, Jabo was fired from his position to pave way for investigations into unspecified offences.

This comes a day after the suspension of Emmanuel Gasana, Governor of the same province and his Northern Province counterpart Jean Marie Vianey Gatabazi.

Gakire has formerly served as Director General of the Directorate of Territorial Administration and Good Governance at the Ministry of Local Government.

