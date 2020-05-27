Sudan: Al - Tayyshi Emphasizes State's Keenness to Achieve Peace

Al-Korkur 5/26/2020 (SUNA) - The member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyshi, affirmed the state's keenness to achieve peace, extend the state's prestige and preserve the lives and property of citizens throughout the country.

During his visit to al Korkur of Um Dafouk locality in South Darfur state, he gave directives to the various regular forces' organs to recover the looted properties and cattle, and to bring the perpetrators to fair trials, calling on the citizens to give report on the criminals, adding that security is everyone's responsibility.

Al Tayyshi, heard to the concerns and problems of the citizens of al Korkur, which has recently witnessed the looting of a number of cattle promising radical treatments for them.

On his part, the Cabinet Affairs' Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, affirmed the state's ability to extend justice and the rule of law, demanding the citizens comply with the law and not cover up criminals.

He pointed out that the country is witnessing a major political transformation, praising the role of the regular forces in maintaining security, law enforcement, and pursuing and tracking of criminals.

It is worth noting that the member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hassan Al-Tayyshi, has started an official visit to the states of South and East Darfur in the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, accompanied by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis the Minister of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure Eng. Hashim Abanouf, and a number of the state's officials in inspection visit to the region to preach for peace and identifying the recent tribal problems.