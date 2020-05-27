Sudan: 156 New Cases and Five Deaths of Corona Virus Registered

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of (156) new cases of infection with corona virus, in addition to the registration of (5) deaths, and the recovery of 45 cases, according to the epidemiological report of Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The new cases were registered in the states of Khartoum (142), Al-Gazira (1), South Darfur (5), Kassala (2), White Nile (3), and East Darfur (3) cases.

There were (4) deaths in Khartoum State, (1) in Al-Gazira which brings the total number of cases of infection with the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to 3976 cases, including 170 deaths.

The cases of recovery reached (45) cases, (44) in the state of Khartoum and one case in the state of South Darfur, bringing the total number of the cases of recovery to (503).

The total cumulative number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (3223) cases, Al Gezira (245) cases, North Kordufan (110) cases, Gedaref (110) cases, Sennar (83) cases, South Darfur (33) cases, Kassala (37) cases, West Darfur (19) cases, Northern state (13) cases, North Darfur (28) cases. River Nile (15) cases, White Nile (17) cases, East Darfur (11) cases, West Kordufan (9) cases, Blue Nile (8) cases, Red Sea (10) cases, South Kordufan (3) cases, and Central Darfur state (2) cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health indicates that the total of the examined samples reached (267) cases in over 3 laboratories, the total of the first samples examined reached (263) cases, the number of the positive samples for the first time (156) cases with a positive percentage of 59.3%, while (241) samples were examined in the National Public Health Laboratory of which (146) were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 60.6%, (7) samples in the central laboratory in the Red Sea state of which (2) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 28.6%, and (15) samples in the public health laboratory Nyala, of which (8) cases were positive for the first time, with a positive rate of 53.3%.

The Health Ministry noted to an infection case came from Gezira State to Khartoum, as well as the application of the recovery protocol for cases and its exit from the modernized isolation.

The Ministry also stressed on the necessity of adhering to the health emergency law to remain in the homes, the commitment of citizens to apply the preventive guidelines presented in (social distancing, hand washing and coughing etiquette), and the immediate reporting of suspected cases on phone number 221 for Khartoum state and 9090 for all states of Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health also noted t the follow-up to the Ministry's official website and Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt the fabricated news that appear before the official announcement.