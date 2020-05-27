Liberia: Grand Bassa Muslim Community Names Lawmaker Vicent Willie 'Mustapha' At Eid Celebrations

Wee District, Grand Bassa County - The Muslim Community in Grand Bassa County like millions around the world ended the month of Ramadan which was characterized by weeks of fasting and praying.

As part of the District Number Four Muslims Association's Ramadan programs, they, for the first time, organized a special prayer for the district's representative on the celebration of Eid al-Fit which was held on Sunday May 24, on Compound #3, Grand Bassa County.

The ceremony, according to the District Muslims Association, was to appreciate and "offer a special prayer" for their lawmaker as he leads people of the district in these troubling times.

They rained praises upon Representaive Vicent Willie, describing him as "an exemplary leader who has embraced the Islamic Faith with certainty"

"Thank you for the help you have been given us, we are very much happy for the level of cooperation so far received from you since you were elected to represent us in government," said Chief Imam Mohammed Bah of the district Muslim association.

"We ask God to protect you, promote you. We ask the Almighty Allah make you a good leader, to make you live well in long life and more opportunity."

He narrated how the Rep. Willie intervened with a special appeal to the joint security forces in the district to permit them carry out the daily Ramadan prayer, adding "We are so grateful to you".

Compound Three Mosque Chief Imam emphasized religious oneness and bestowed a special recognition on Rep. Willie - naming him "MUSTAPHA" which in Arabic translates as "The God Chosen One".

A few minutes later, Representative Willie thanked the Muslim community of his district and praised the Chief Imam and his clergy for "using the month of Ramadan to offer prayer for "our country and its people despite the fear and economic burden associated with the ravaging global pandemic".

"I have come to say thank you from my family and on behalf of the entire government," said Rep Willie. "What hurts the Muslim community could probably hurt the Christian community in part and in general".

He continued: "Today you have placed us under a clear thinking that we must observe religious tolerance and no matter who you are, if you are a Muslim or a Christian, you will be protected in worshiping the God that you serve".

The Grand Bassa County's District Four Lawmaker also assured the Muslim Community that they will be well protected, adding, "Not just in Wee Statutory District but in Grand Bassa County as a whole".

Representative Willie emphasized the significance of the month of Ramadan and noted that every member of the Islamic faith who toke up time to fast and pray for one month means well for the country and its future and current leadership and development.

He then committed to making available to the mosque a generator and several fans that will help make worship place comfortable.