South Africa: COVID-19 Infections Spike to 24 264

27 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 24 264, the country is working around the clock to ramp up its testing capacity.

However, South Africa is now faced with the challenge of a shortage of test kits -- a problem not unique to the country.

"As a country, we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents. We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Tuesday.

The Minister said South Africa is in an urgent drive to source stock from around the world.

In the COVID-19 context, a reagent is a chemical used in a lab to test patient swab samples to determine whether a person is infected or not.

According to the statistics released on Tuesday, the number of infections grew by 649 in the last 24 hours, while the country recorded 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number to 524.

Of the 524 deaths, two are children between zero and nine years, and one between 10 to 19 years.

The Western Cape has the highest number of infections, with 15 829 cases reported, followed by Gauteng with 3 043, Eastern Cape with 2 864, while KwaZulu-Natal has 1 927.

Provinces with the least infections include the Free State, with 206 cases, Limpopo 132, North West 115, Mpumalanga 103 and Northern Cape 45.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests conducted in the country is 605 991, while recoveries are sitting at 12 741, Mkhize said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.