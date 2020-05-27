Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment National Fund Continues

Asmara — Nationals residing in Germany, Sweden, Kenya and Tanzania extended more financial contribution to augment the National Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, PFDJ members in Frankfurt contributed 10 thousand Euro, nationals in Karlsruhe and Hamburg one thousand Euro each, PFDJ organization in Munich and Dusseldorf 600 Euros each, PFDJ organization in Heidelberg and in Ulm 300 and 100 Euro respectively, Selam association in Munich 700 Euro, Merhaba cooperative association in Florsheim 1 thousand 925 Euro, Eritrean Patriotic association in Frankfurt 800 Euro, Friends of Himbirti association in Germany 1 thousand 500 Nakfa, and a business owner who wanted to remain anonymous 5 thousand Euros.

According to report from the Embassy of Eritrea in Sweden, Eritrean community in Sundsvall contributed 30 thousand Kroner, Tsion Church in Uppsala 12 thousand and 800 Kroner, 'Sinnit' cooperative association in Tensta 6 thousand 500 Kroner, Eri-United in Skelleftea 7 thousand 300 Kroner, PFDJ organization in Karlskoga and Degafors 2 thousand Kroner, Sari car rental 20 thousand Kroner, and Naka nursery for the elders 5 thousand Kroner, totaling 83 thousand 600 kroner.

In related news, Eritrean communities in Kenya and Tanzania contributed a total of 104 thousand 166 US dollars, the Ministry of Health reported.

Similarly, a number of owners have decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to six months.