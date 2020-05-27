Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

26 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Leaders of various countries and the Secretary-General of the United Nations sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In the message they sent on behalf of their Government and organization, President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Prof. Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy and Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations wished good health to President Isaias and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their country's readiness to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

In her message President Sahle-Work expressed her firm belief that the fraternal relations and friendship between Eritrea and Ethiopia will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Prof. Alpha Conde on his part said "I would like to pay a vibrant tribute to the Eritrean sons and daughters who have sacrificed for the cause of Independence' and expressed appreciation for the socio-economic, political and cultural achievements Eritrea has registered under the leadership of President Isaias Afwerki.

