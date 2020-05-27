Eritrea: Nationals Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

26 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries, the Sudan, South Sudan and South Africa enthusiastically celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

The events were attended by fewer representatives and other through social media due to the guidelines issued by the respective Governments to combat the spread of the corona virus.

At an event organized in the Scandinavian countries on 23 May, Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, called on nationals to strengthen contribution and participation, as always they do, in combating the spread of corona virus in the country.

Indicating the Independence Day anniversary is being celebrated in a unique circumstance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in South Sudan also celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

At the vent, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan expressed appreciation to nationals for the contribution they made to effort to contain the spread of corona virus.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.