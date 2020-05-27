Eritrea: Nationals Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries, the Sudan, South Sudan and South Africa enthusiastically celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

The events were attended by fewer representatives and other through social media due to the guidelines issued by the respective Governments to combat the spread of the corona virus.

At an event organized in the Scandinavian countries on 23 May, Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, called on nationals to strengthen contribution and participation, as always they do, in combating the spread of corona virus in the country.

Indicating the Independence Day anniversary is being celebrated in a unique circumstance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, congratulated the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in South Sudan also celebrated the 29th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilience and Progress".

At the vent, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan expressed appreciation to nationals for the contribution they made to effort to contain the spread of corona virus.