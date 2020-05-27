Sudan: COVID-19 Stresses Heath Care in Sudan - Those With Chronic Conditions At Risk

Khartoum — Sudanese people in several states have complained about the deterioration of regular routine health services, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases, as the Covid-19 pandemic stresses the capacity of Sudan's health care system.

Callers have told Radio Dabanga that the overloading hospital with Covid-19 cases has acutely impacted the health system. Relatives of patients suffering from chronic conditions describe the situation as "tantamount to neglect".

Relatives of chronic patients say that the shut-down of some hospitals and health centres in Khartoum and other states has increased the death toll among the people suffering from chronic conditions.

"Some hospitals have closed their doors, or doctors are unavailable because of the lack of personal protective equipment. Many people have died a moving from one hospital to another seeking some help," they said.

They said that because of the increasing cases of Covid-19 cases and high prices of medicines, no one is paying attention to this group.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from El Fasher the capital of North Darfur, Mahmoud Ibrahim explained the factors that contributed to the disproportionate death toll in the city. He said that the main reason is the fact that the acting governor decided to close the hospitals, health centres, and clinics.

"The governor has since reversed his previous decision, but it was too late," he said.

