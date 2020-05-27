Sudan: 'South Kordofan Security Efforts Slow and Ineffective' - General

26 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli / Kassala — Sovereign Council member and spokesman Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi admitted on Monday that the efforts to contain the security situation are slow and ineffective in South Kordofan. In Kassala, Youth initiatives for peace and reconciliation organised mutual visits for both disputed tribes Nuba and Beni Amer during the Eid El Fitir holiday.

Speaking during his field visit to South Kordofan on Monday, Gen Kabbashi explained that investigations were still ongoing regarding the recent violence of Kadugli and that anyone involved in the violence would be held responsible. He also acknowledged that the coordination between the security forces was inadequate because of their involvement in the conflict. Kabbashi also instructed the security forces to arrest anyone involved in the violence and disarm all unauthorised weapons in South Kordofan to maintain the security situation.

Gen Kabbashi announced that joint security forces would be formed to protect civilians and facilitate a safe return of those fled their homes because of the violence. "The government is planning to develop the signed peace agreement between the disputed parties to be a basis for a reconciliation conference," he added. He also directed the local government to take measures to address the humanitarian situation of those displaced in the recent violence and provide the basic needs especially for those seeking shelter in schools.

In Kassala, the joint youth initiative for peace and reconciliation organised mutual visits during the Eid El Fitir holiday to ease the tension between the two parties.

The community leaders of the two tribes expressed their regret regarding the recent violent events. They also emphasised the importance of peace and coexistence between the communities. They further stressed the necessity to bring those responsible for the atrocities to justice. The leaders said that they would work hard to overcome the past and advocate for coexistence in the city.

