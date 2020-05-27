Sudan: Hemeti Defends Sudan's RSF As 'Protectors of the People'

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', who is also commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claims that the RSF foiled a plot for a massacre at the peaceful sit-in at the military headquarters in Khartoum on April 11 last year.

In a lengthy interview Sudan 24 satellite channel, Hemeti said that on April 11, 13 military tanks were moving from a military base of El Mudaraat in South part of Khartoum toward the sit-in, but the RSF intercepted this military force. "Otherwise, there would be a grave massacre, if we who have been highly criticised and disliked did not stop them," he said.

Hemeti also accused some security forces affiliated with the former regime and other political parties of being behind "the distortion and discredit of the reputation of the RSF", after the June 3 massacre, "but we will reveal them by name when the time comes," he added. "The RSF was the only government organ that protected the people in the first four months after the downfall of the Al Bashir regime," he added.

Hemeti further argued that some members in the Transitional Military Council - which was then the ruling entity - caused a diplomatic crisis with Qatar when they refused to welcome a diplomatic delegation headed by the Qatari foreign minister. "Actually, they were the ones who invited them and then embarrassed them to provoke a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. In fact, we have no problem with Qatar," he claimed.

Also, he pointed out that "some military generals and officials of the deposed regime tried their best to overthrow the Transitional Military Council". He added that they took advantages of the political situation when there was some differences between the TMC and Freedom of Forces and Change.

