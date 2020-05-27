Sudan: Govt Officials Catch COVID-19 As Pandemic Spreads in Sudan

26 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Monday, a Sudanese government official tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) positive, and another is suspected of being infected, as the pandemic continue to spread rapidly in Sudan.

Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 192 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 19 deaths, which brings the total number of cases to 3,820 in the country including 165 death toll.

In a statement, the health authorities confirmed that Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi and the secretary-general of the Ansar Affairs Association tested as Covid-19 positive while Sovereign Council spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Mohamed El Faki suspected of the Covid-19. El Faki said that he has decided to go for self-quarantine.

In Khartoum, the authority arrested several people who violated the lockdown measures. "They used the movement permit that authorised for certain necessary purposes and used it for commercial and social purposes. For this reason, the government decided to take measures to restrict the movement of the people within the Khartoum state," the authority explained.

The government urged the people to respect and follow the social distancing measures to limit the spread of the global pandemic.

