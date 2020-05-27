Rwanda: RIB to Investigate Rayon's Embezzlement Allegations

Rwanda Investigation Bureau has announced that they are going to investigate embezzlement allegations made against ex-Rayon Sports presidents during their tenures at the club.

The development was confirmed to this publication on Tuesday, May 26, by the body's spokesperson Marie Michelle Umuhoza.

Umuhoza said that club president, Sadate Munyakazi, on Monday filed a case requesting RIB to conduct a deep investigation on embezzled club accounts by his predecessors.

"He [Munyakazi] filed a case requesting to investigate the case concerning the money embezzled by former Rayon Sports leaders. We are going to investigate them," said Umuhoza.

Over Rwf1 billion, according to Munyakazi, was embezzled from the club between 2014 and 2019.

Besides embezzlement, Munyakazi also accuses the club's former leaders of getting involved in match-fixing schemes, stressing that the practice is against fair competition that football is about.

Meanwhile, the club's board members, led by Charles Ngarambe, have since decided to dissolve Munyakazi's entire executive committee allegedly for deliberate leadership failures.

However, Munyakazi, and the club via their official Twitter handle, disregarded the dismissal, noting that only the organisation's General Assembly has the power to fire the committee.