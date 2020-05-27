South Africa: Police Launch Probe After Water Truck Torched

27 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a water truck was torched in Uitenhage.

On Monday, 25 May 2020 around 08:30, a driver of a contracted water truck alleged that he was driving on R334 known as Rocklands Road in Uitenhage when he noticed that the road ahead was blocked with burning tyres, he stopped so as to make a U-turn. He further said that as he was busy with a manoeuvre, a group of about 10 people armed with dangerous weapons forced him and his assistant out of the truck. A group allegedly left the truck on the road and torched it. The two victims who were on route to Port Elizabeth hitchhiked back to their company offices in Uitenhage.

At this stage, a motive for the attack is unknown and the suspects who were said to be wearing face masks are also unknown. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Lieutenant Colonel Tabitha Peter at 082 319 9200. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Europe Changes Short-term Visa Rules for Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
All Cargo to Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be Switched to Rail

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.