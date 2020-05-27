South Africa: Five Alleged Armed Robbers Arrested After Car Chase and Subsequent Shootout

press release

The fearless and unrelenting police officers from Muswodi, the Dog Unit (K9), Public Order Police and Thohoyandou Visible Policing today succeeded in pursuing five fleeing suspects, cornering them and arresting them soon after they allegedly stormed into the local Supermarket at Muswosi and committed an armed robbery.

The police at Muswadi in the Thohoyandou Cluster received a report regarding the five suspects who had just robbed a supermarket from a cash amount of money, airtime vouchers, cellphones and Nissan one-toner belonging to one of the customers at gunpoint. They then reportedly fled from the scene.

The local police immediately sprang into action and started following the suspects who, along the way, abandoned the robbed vehicle and got into a Hyundai i10. Backup was then sought from the police in Thohoyandou. The suspects' vehicle then headed towards Matashe/Vhufuli intersection, with the police from Muswodi in hot pursuit. Seeing that their way has already been blocked by the police units from Thohoyandou at the intersection, the driver tried to manoeuvre the vehicle but lost control, landing in the adjacent shrubs.

The suspects suddenly jumped from the vehicle and fled in different directions and in the process, allegedly shooting at the police. The members returned fire and managed to arrest all of them.

The police managed to recover cash amount of money, five cellphones, two firearms and ammunition as well as airtime vouchers during the arrests.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has showered all the members involved with praises and commended them for their determination in ridding this Province of any form of criminality, especially violent crimes.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 34 will possibly be linked with other serious case in and around Thohoyandou Cluster. They will appear in Thohoyandou magistrate court soon on charges of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.