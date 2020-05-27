Sudan: Transitional Government Performance Modest, We Work to Address Weaknesses - Al-Degair

Khartoum — The head of the Sudanese Congress Party, Engineer Omer Al-Degair,said that the performance of the transitional government during the past period was modest, and progress can only be possible by directly addressing the weaknesses to strengthen the civil component.

He added: "We are all partners in the responsibility to strengthen the institutions so that they be able to face the challenges, and there must be change, and a decisive vision to complete the institutions and structures of governance and the appointment of civilian governors".

He stressed that reform of the security and military services is one of the transitional period's tasks of highest priority, noting that the previous regime has turned them into institutions that lack professionalism, nationalism and competence, and their doctrine and concept only to protect the regime and the rulers, even if on the corpses of the people, adding: "We believe that the executive authority must carry out its duties in the police and the security organs, ", he went to indicate that :" The government should have hand on the police and the security organs, the intelligence service, restructure them and set up their new laws.

He pointed out to the necessity of removing the human empowerment found in the security services, with setting arrangements for the establishment of one national army its duty is to protect the home, the national sovereignty and guarding the constitution, stressing the importance of developing a national security strategy with the participation of civilian and military experts to make the national model we want.

He pointed to the companies of the military organization for which there is no sufficient information, and which it must be under the control of the Ministry of Finance and the executive body, indicating the importance of signing an agreement with the armed struggle movements according to which one professional national army shall expresses the country's diversity.

He pointed to the unjustifiable slowness in formation of the other commissions, such as the civil service and the anti-corruption commissions, and the passing of its laws, indicating that the public service jobs should be available to all with clear and specific criteria for all through the civil service commission.

He stressed the importance of forming a transitional justice commission, which represents one of the mechanisms of healing, revealing of facts and justices for the victims, asserting on loyalty for martyrs, especially those who died in the December movement.

He pointed to the failure in the justice axis during the past year to present one case of corruption, pointing to the importance of formation of the Transitional Justice Commission as soon as possible.

He noted to the wrong approach regarding the economic crisis, saying it's wrong to view the crisis in isolation from the political crisis, and the inherited deteriorated economy from the defunct regime.